Freddie Highmore's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Find Out

English actor Freddie Highmore enjoys a massive fan following, part of which can also be accredited for his acting skills and personality. The actor has turned a year today on February 14, 2021. The actor does not have a social media handle, however, fans went on to make several fan pages and go on to share pictures, videos, reels, and much more on their social media handle. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the actor and his life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Freddie Highmore. Here is a quiz based on Freddie Highmore's movies, career, and personal life.
Freddie Highmore's quiz
Who of these actors are NOT his co-star in the August Rush movie?
- Johnny Depp
- Robin Williams
- Jonathan Rhys Meyers
- Keri Russell
What is one of Freddie's favourite sports?
- table tennis
- hockey
- basketball
- soccer
Which school did Freddie Highmore attend?
- Blenheim High School
- Highgate School
- Carshalton School
- Greensharw High School
Which is Freddie's favourite book?
- catcher in the rye
- black beauty
- spies of Sobeck
- pokemon
Which university does Freddie attend and what faculty he takes there?
- The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Acting and Theatre
- Cambridge, Arabic and Spanish studies
- Oxford, French literature
- Highgate, economic studies
What is Freddie Highmore's real name?
- Frederick Highmore
- Frederick Thomas Highmore
- Alfred Thomas Highmore
- Freddie Alfred Highmore
What holiday was Freddie born on?
- New Year's
- Thanksgiving
- Christmas
- Valentine's Day
Which of the following is NOT one of the movies Freddie Highmore participated in?
- Finding Neverland
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- August Rush
- Twilight
Who did Freddie play in Finding Neverland?
- George Davies
- Jack Davies
- Michael davies
- Peter Davies
What Movie Was Freddie Brother In With Him?
- Two Brothers
- Walking on Two Moons
- Finding Neverland
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
In what movie does Freddie play twins?
- August Rush
- The Good Doctor
- The Spiderwick Chronicles - answers
- The Golden Compass
What is Freddie's little brother's name?
Answers:
- Johnny Depp
- Soccer
- Highgate School
- catcher in the rye
- Cambridge, Arabic and Spanish studies
- Alfred Thomas Highmore
- Valentine's Day
- Twilight
- Peter Davies
- Two Brothers
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- Bertie
