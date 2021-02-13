Last Updated:

Freddie Highmore's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Find Out

Freddie Highmore's birthday. Here is a quiz based on the actor's movies, career, and personal life. If you are a fan of Freddie Highmore, then take this quiz.

English actor Freddie Highmore enjoys a massive fan following, part of which can also be accredited for his acting skills and personality. The actor has turned a year today on February 14, 2021. The actor does not have a social media handle, however, fans went on to make several fan pages and go on to share pictures, videos, reels, and much more on their social media handle. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the actor and his life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Freddie Highmore. Here is a quiz based on Freddie Highmore's movies, career, and personal life.

Freddie Highmore's quiz

Who of these actors are NOT his co-star in the August Rush movie?

  • Johnny Depp
  • Robin Williams
  • Jonathan Rhys Meyers
  • Keri Russell

What is one of Freddie's favourite sports?

  • table tennis
  • hockey
  • basketball
  • soccer

Which school did Freddie Highmore attend?

  • Blenheim High School
  • Highgate School
  • Carshalton School
  • Greensharw High School

Which is Freddie's favourite book?

  • catcher in the rye 
  • black beauty
  • spies of Sobeck
  • pokemon

Which university does Freddie attend and what faculty he takes there?

  • The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Acting and Theatre
  • Cambridge, Arabic and Spanish studies
  • Oxford, French literature
  • Highgate, economic studies

What is Freddie Highmore's real name?

  • Frederick Highmore
  • Frederick Thomas Highmore
  • Alfred Thomas Highmore 
  • Freddie Alfred Highmore

What holiday was Freddie born on?

  • New Year's
  • Thanksgiving
  • Christmas
  • Valentine's Day

Which of the following is NOT one of the movies Freddie Highmore participated in?

  • Finding Neverland
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • August Rush
  • Twilight

Who did Freddie play in Finding Neverland?

  • George Davies
  • Jack Davies
  • Michael davies
  • Peter Davies 

What Movie Was Freddie Brother In With Him?

  • Two Brothers 
  • Walking on Two Moons
  • Finding Neverland
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

In what movie does Freddie play twins?

  • August Rush
  • The Good Doctor
  • The Spiderwick Chronicles - answers
  • The Golden Compass

What is Freddie's little brother's name?

  • Jhon
  • Bertie 
  • Ben
  • Jorge

Answers:

  1. Johnny Depp
  2. Soccer
  3. Highgate School
  4. catcher in the rye
  5. Cambridge, Arabic and Spanish studies
  6. Alfred Thomas Highmore
  7. Valentine's Day
  8. Twilight
  9. Peter Davies
  10. Two Brothers
  11. The Spiderwick Chronicles
  12. Bertie

