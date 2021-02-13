Freddie Highmore's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Find Out

English actor Freddie Highmore enjoys a massive fan following, part of which can also be accredited for his acting skills and personality. The actor has turned a year today on February 14, 2021. The actor does not have a social media handle, however, fans went on to make several fan pages and go on to share pictures, videos, reels, and much more on their social media handle. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the actor and his life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Freddie Highmore. Here is a quiz based on Freddie Highmore's movies, career, and personal life.

Freddie Highmore's quiz

Who of these actors are NOT his co-star in the August Rush movie?

Johnny Depp

Robin Williams

Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Keri Russell

What is one of Freddie's favourite sports?

table tennis

hockey

basketball

soccer

Which school did Freddie Highmore attend?

Blenheim High School

Highgate School

Carshalton School

Greensharw High School

Which is Freddie's favourite book?

catcher in the rye

black beauty

spies of Sobeck

pokemon

Which university does Freddie attend and what faculty he takes there?

The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Acting and Theatre

Cambridge, Arabic and Spanish studies

Oxford, French literature

Highgate, economic studies

What is Freddie Highmore's real name?

Frederick Highmore

Frederick Thomas Highmore

Alfred Thomas Highmore

Freddie Alfred Highmore

What holiday was Freddie born on?

New Year's

Thanksgiving

Christmas

Valentine's Day

Which of the following is NOT one of the movies Freddie Highmore participated in?

Finding Neverland

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

August Rush

Twilight

Who did Freddie play in Finding Neverland?

George Davies

Jack Davies

Michael davies

Peter Davies

What Movie Was Freddie Brother In With Him?

Two Brothers

Walking on Two Moons

Finding Neverland

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

In what movie does Freddie play twins?

August Rush

The Good Doctor

The Spiderwick Chronicles - answers

The Golden Compass

What is Freddie's little brother's name?

Jhon

Bertie

Ben

Jorge

Answers:

Johnny Depp Soccer Highgate School catcher in the rye Cambridge, Arabic and Spanish studies Alfred Thomas Highmore Valentine's Day Twilight Peter Davies Two Brothers The Spiderwick Chronicles Bertie

