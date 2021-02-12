Rashami Desai's Birthday: Take This Quiz & Find Out How Well You Know The 'Uttaran' Star

Rashami Desai is celebrating her 35th birthday today. The Uttaran actor has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for quite some time now. In order to test your knowledge about the actor or to get to know her better, you can take the below-mentioned Rashami Desai's birthday quiz. The set of questions that can be found below are based on Rashami Desai's serials, Rashami Desai's facts about her personal life as well as and her current commitments as a professional, along with many other similar pieces of Rashami Desai's Trivia. Read on and find out how well do you know her.

Rashami Desai's Quiz:

1) What was the name of Rashami Desai's character in her popular show, Uttaran?

a) Tapasya

b) Anandi

c) Gehna

d) Ananya

Which two classical dance forms has Rashami Desai received formal training in?

a) Kathakali and Kuchipudi

b) Manipuri and Odissi

c) Sattriya and Mohiniyattam

d) Bharatnatyam and Kathak

3) In what year did Rashami Desai actually make her television debut?

a) 2011

b) 2009

c) 2006

d) 2002

4) What is Rashami Desai's real name?

a) Ananya Desai

b) Divya Desai

c) Neha Desai

d) Priyanka Desai

5) Prior to entering the Mumbai-based mainstream entertainment scene, she was a part of yet another popular entertainment fraternity. Which one was it?

a) Bhojpuri Film Fraternity

b) Gujarati Film Fraternity

c) Malayalam Film Fraternity

d) Punjabi Film Fraternity

6) Rashami Desai's mother raised her single-handedly. What was her occupation?

a) A Doctor

b) A Lawyer

c) A Teacher

d) An Actor

7) What is Rashami Desai's city of birth?

a) Nagaon, Assam

b) New Delhi, Delhi

c) Mumbai, Maharashtra

d) Shillong, Meghalaya

8) What is Rashami Desai's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) Between 5-10 million USD

b) Between 1-5 million USD

c) Between USD 500,000-1 million

d) No details regarding her Net Worth are available

9) Which season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin was Rashami Desai a part of?

a) 3

b) 2

c) 1

d) 4

10) Rashami Desai tied the knot with her Uttaran co-star, Nandish Sandhu, who she parted ways after some time. For how many years were the two married to each other?

a) 4

b) 1

c) 2

d) 3

11) Which television show saw the actor pitted opposite Siddharth Shukla?

a) Uttaran

b) Dil Se Dil Tak

c) Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi

d) Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

12) Which season of Nach Baliye did Rashami Desai make an appearance in?

a) 4

b) 2

c) 6

d) 7

13) Which other film fraternity has Rashami Desai been a part of?

a) European

b) Western

c) Malayalam

d) Assamese

14) Which season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja was Rashami Desai seen making an appearance in?

a) 3

b) 7

c) 5

d) 9

15) In what year did Rashami Desai get her first Indian Telly Award?

a) 2009

b) 2010

c) 2013

d) 2017

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-c, 4-b, 5-a, 6-c, 7-a, 8-b, 9-d, 10-a, 11-b, 12-d, 13-d, 14-c, 15-b

(Disclaimer: the above pieces of trivia in connection to Rashami Desai have been sourced from various publications and entertainment websites)

