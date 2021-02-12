Amazon Valentine's Day Quiz Answers, February 12: Answer And Win Armani Watch

Amazon India has returned with its Valentine's Day Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Valentine's Day Quiz for February 12, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers:

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Valentine's Day Quiz prize: Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch.

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch. Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on February 10, 8:00 PM IST and it will end on February 25, 11:59 PM IST.

The quiz began on February 10, 8:00 PM IST and it will end on February 25, 11:59 PM IST. Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon Valentine's Day Armani Watch Quiz: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win the Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Valentine's Day Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Valentine's Day contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Valentine's Day Quiz answers - February 12

Here are all the Amazon Valentine's Day Armani Watch Quiz answers for February 12:

Question 1. Name the model of the watch in image?

Answer: AX2322

Question 2. The Water resistance depth of “Armani Exchange Olivia Analog White Dial Women’s Watch – AX5300” is 50 m.

Answer: True

Question 3. What is the material used for the following watch: “A/X Armani Exchange Street Women’s Stainless Steel”

Answer: Stainless Steel

Question 4. What is the colour of the dial of the watch in the image?

Answer: Blue

Question 5. Armani Exchange also has leather band watches.

Answer: True

Image credits: Shutterstock