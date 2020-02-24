Freida Pinto, Kal Penn Turn Voice Artists For Disney's 'Mira, Royal Detective'

Disney Channel is all set to premiere their new upcoming animated series Mira, Royal Detective. The characters of the animated series will be voiced by some of the most talented actors in the industry. Take a look at who all will be voicing the main characters.

Freida Pinto and Kal Penn to lend their voices for Mira, Royal Detective

Freida Pinto is a sensational actor and will always be remembered for her groundbreaking performance in Slumdog Millionaire. Freida will be voicing the character of Queen Shanti in the animated series. Queen Shanti is the person who appoints Mira to be the Royal Detective in the show. This is supposedly Freida Pinto’s first-ever opportunity to lend her voice for an animated show and the actor seems pretty excited about this experience.

Kal Penn is a famous actor, comedian, and civil servant who even served at the White House. He is a very talented actor and will be lending his voice for the adorable Mikku in the show. Mikku is one of Mira’s mongoose friends and sidekick. Talking to an international media house, Kal said the show is hilarious, smartly curated, and educational all at the same time. Talking about the main character Mira, he said that Mira is very confident and capable and the show is setting a perfect example for millions of young girls and boys who can be inspired and motivated by the show.

16-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier will be voicing Mira in the show. The series will also star Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Aparna Nancherla, Aasif Mandvi, Karan Soni, Maulik Pancholy, Sarayu Blue, Sarita Choudhury, Roshni Edwards, Kamran Lucas, Karan Brar, Parvesh Cheena and Sonal Shah. This anticipated show will premiere in the USA from Friday, March 20th, 2020 and Disney Channel India will premiere the show on March 22nd, 2020.

