Chris Hemsworth Is All Set To Visit India With His 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave

Chris Hemsworth is all set to visit India to promote his upcoming movie Extraction. The movie marks the debut of Sam Hargrave, who had earlier worked as a second director in movies like Atomic Bomb and The Accountant. Extraction is written by Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers. Joe Russo had previously, collaborated with Chris Hemsworth previously for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Hemsworth's visit to India:

According to reports, Chris Hemsworth is expected to come to Mumbai on March 16, 2020. He will be accompanied by director Sam Hargrave on his trip to India. Extraction will also feature Bollywood celebrities, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction is a Netflix movie and was shot in India in 2018.

The movie revolves around the life of Tyler (Chris Hemsworth), who is a bold, fearless and black market mercenary. The film will showcase the deadly extraction of Tyler Rake's career when he gets enlisted for a rescue mission. Tyler Rake sets on a mission to rescue the kidnapped child of an imprisoned crime lord. The whole mission will change Chris Hemsworth and the child's life drastically. The whole story will focus on Tyler's life and his adventurous mission.

Week one down here in India. By far some of the most intense action sequences I’ve been apart of and the heat certainly adds an edge to it but damn we’re getting good stuff!! gonna be unreal. The first shot is of our director, the insanely talented Sam Hargrave 👍👍🤙🤙 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Ws04AwrID1 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 7, 2018

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction is shot in various locations of Asia. The movie is shot in several different cities of India like Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The movie was even shot in Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand. The Extraction cast also includes Stranger Things fame David Harbour, Golshifteh Farhani, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Extraction is produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo under their banner ABGO Films. Hemsworth has also minted the production under his banner Thematic Entertainment along with Eric Gitter and Pratick Newall under The Old Man & the Gun banner. The movie is set to release on April 24, 2020.

On the professional front, Chris Hemsworth was last seen in Men In Black: International. Chris Hemsworth will soon make a comeback with movies like Extraction, Thor: Love and Thunder and an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic. Apart from this, Chris will also feature in the television series, What If...?.

