WATCH: Kanye West's Daughter North Puts Her Groove On As He Performs A Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest kid North West was spotted showing off her love for music as she danced to daddy Kanye's performance at a Sunday service. In a series of stories posted by mom Kim Kardashian, North is seen singing and dancing along to Kanye West's Jesus is King track Selah. The video features the Sunday Service Choir beautifully singing Hallelujah as North grooves to the song along with a group of other kids.

Noth West shakes a leg at daddy Kanye West's Sunday service

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Enjoy Jamming Session In Their Car As They Head To Gym | Watch

Kid North has been showing off her singing talent recently. She even made her rap debut at a school concert on February 10. While the track does not have a name, North was seen confident in her signature pigtails as she name-dropped a few of her friends including Jojo Siva. At a point, she was even seen rapping a line about missing someone and jumping on FaceTime as Kanye smiled ear to ear on the other side.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Gets A Surprise Holiday As A Gift From Kanye West On Valentine's Day

Kanye West' LA-based Sunday service is making a name and has become quite an experience now with even Brad Pitt stopping by to check it out. The latest highlight this week was Justin Beiber showing up to perform an emotional cover of Marvin Sapp‘s Never Would Have Made It. Rapper Nas performed his track Everything, which and was followed by Roddy Rich who performed The Box and Ballin. Finally, Kanye took over to perform his track Selah.

ALSO READ | Kanye West Eats A Tub Of Chicken As Kim Goes Shopping In Paris; See Pic

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Caught Kissing Hubby Kanye West In A Lift In Paris

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.