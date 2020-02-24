Kendall Jenner's Best Moments From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kendall Jenner gained immense popularity during her Victoria Secret's modelling days. She is currently busy working for her upcoming project titled NEW, an upcoming fashion series. She also keeps her fans updated with all her life events through Instagram. Here are some of the best moments of Kendall Jenner from the show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

When Kendall Jenner pretended to be Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians are known to mimic each other and fans love the way they enact each other. During the 17th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the sister of the family played a game wherein they had to mimic each other. Kendall Jenner had to play the role of Kylie Jenner. Check out the video.

Kendall Jenner's driving test results

Kendall's video of driving test results went viral during the initial episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kendall failed the test and tears started rolling down her eyes and she can be seen crying bitterly. Take a look at the model's reaction:

Unless you pull a Kendall Jenner taking her driving test the first time pic.twitter.com/mJX4osjgu1 — cassandra (@gtfochass_) August 14, 2018

When Kendall Jenner name-calls her

Kendall Jenner calls her mother ''Birth Giver'' in one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She also reveals to her mother that she has saved her number as the same name she called her out - ''Birth Giver''. In some episodes, it was also revealed that her Kris Jenner is also called ''Momager''.

