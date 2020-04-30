Freida Pinto, Dan Brown And Danny Boyle Pay Their Last Respects To Irrfan Khan | See Posts

In a shocking state of events, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 53 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai. Since the news of Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise flared all over the internet, celebrities from all walks of life paid their tribute to the legendary actor and shared condolences with the bereaved family. Irrfan Khan’s Slumdog Millionaire co-stars and team members, Freida Pinto and Danny Boyle too paid their respects on social media. Besides them, famous American author, Dan Brown, too, expressed offered his condolences to Irrfan's family. Read details.

Also Read | Freida Pinto's Sister Gets Hitched, Actress Graces The Event With Fiancé Cory Tran

Freida Pinto

Yesterday, actor Freida took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note dedicated to Irrfan Khan, remembering her Slumdog days with the actor. As mentioned with the picture shared, Freida wrote Irrfan’s untimely demise has created a ‘VOID’ that can ‘NEVER’ be filled because there was simply no one like him. Adding to the same, Freida Pinto mentioned that Irrfan’s grace and dignity, along with his monumental talent as an artist, made her not only have deep admiration for him but also she instinctively wanted to emulate that grace in her career as well. Freida Pinto also shared a picture with Irrfan from the SAG awards. Take a look:

Also Read | Freida Pinto Dominates Oscars After-party Carpet, Makes Heads Turn In Galia Lahav Couture

Danny Boyle

On Wednesday, British filmmaker Danny Boyle paid rich tributes to the Irrfan Khan, describing him as a "pivotal" figure in the making of his 2009 Oscar Award-winning directorial venture, Slumdog Millionaire. Recalling his Slumdog days with Irrfan, Danny Boyle mentioned that the actor managed to see the possibility of guiding the audience with his dignity, grace, charm, intelligence and his calmness, through this crossword puzzle of an idea of a film. Adding to the same, Danny called Irrfan a 'wonderful actor'.

Also Read | Freida Pinto, Kal Penn Turn Voice Artists For Disney's 'Mira, Royal Detective

Dan Brown

American Author, Dan Brown, who has penned bestselling novels like Angels and Demons and The Da Vinci Code, was among the early birds to pay his tributes to Irrfan. Irrfan featured in the adaptation of his book, Inferno, which also starred Tom Hanks in a lead role. He shared a picture of the star and wrote, "Sending love today to all who knew and admired the incomparable Irrfan Khan. Peace.”

Also Read | Freida Pinto Dominates Oscars After-party Carpet, Makes Heads Turn In Galia Lahav Couture

Here is a statement released by his team upon his passing

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.