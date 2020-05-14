'FRIENDS' Star Courteney Cox Confesses Her Favourite Food During Pregnancy Was Paneer

FRIENDS star Courteney Cox and her daughter, Coco, had a candid talk in the preview for Courteney's upcoming Facebook Watch series, 9 Months with Courteney Cox. During the preview, Courteney Cox opened up about her nine months of pregnancy with Coco. She even revealed what her favourite food was during that time.

The second season of 9 Months with Courteney Cox recently premiered on Facebook Watch. The show follows the lives of 10 different couples who are going through pregnancy. 9 Months with Courteney Cox focuses on the ups and downs of pregnancy and showcases how each couple give birth to their child and finds happiness.

A preview for the show was recently shared online, in which Courteney Cox talks to her daughter, Coco, about the best and worst parts of pregnancy. Coco asks her mother various questions about pregnancy and what it feels like to be a mom. At one point, Coco asks her mother what her favourite food was during her nine months of pregnancy.

Answering her daughter, The FRIENDS star reveals that her favourite pregnancy food was "cottage cheese (paneer) and tomato". Coco found her mother's taste in food to be "disguising" and she then asked the FRIENDS star what she felt when she heard the words "baby, pregnancy, and mother". Courteney Cox immediately replied by says "Adorable, hormones, and love," respectively.

When Coco asked her mom to describe her child in one sentence, the FRIENDS star responded by saying that her child was absolutely adorable, curious, and had an incredible sense of humour. After hearing her mother's answer, Coco smiled and told Courteney that she was annoying. The FRIENDS actor also described her pregnancy as exciting, emotional, and great.

Other Hollywood celebs who enjoyed Indian food

Courteney Cox is not the only Hollywood star who enjoys Indian food. Nick Jonas, who is married to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, recently revealed what his favourite food was. Even Nick Jonas thought that paneer was the best Indian food. He also mentioned that he liked samosas as well.

