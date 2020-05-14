'FRIENDS' Producer Kevin Bright Teases Fresh Bloopers And Alternate Endings For The Show

This year started with some amazing news for FRIENDS fans as the cast announced the much-awaited reunion. However, the good news was later overshadowed by the Coronavirus pandemic and the shoot was put on hold. While the wait is getting tougher, director and producer Kevin Bright has teased fresh bloopers of the show and also revealed an alternate version of one particularly popular scene on a talk show.

Kevin Bright teases fresh bloopers and an alternate ending for FRIENDS

The special that was supposed to be shot by the end of March will now be recorded when the virus subsides and it is safe to resume shoot again. In a conversation with Maria Menounos, Kevin revealed that the production does not want to make a virtual reunion. He added that they are just waiting for a window and revealed that they feel that the FRIENDS reunion should be filmed in front of a live audience just like the show was.

Kevin Bright said that hopefully by digging through the old dailies and coming up with a fresh approach to the FRIENDS clips, they have every piece of footage that they ever shot for the show. He added that they may see something while the cameras are still rolling and it will be something that the audience has never seen before. He teased that it will be an alternate take of a scene that the audience knows too well.

The FRIENDS director said that he feels like the show could have gone on for another one of two years. He added that Joey was not married and the two seasons could have been about him finding true love. He mused that he had a big theory for Ross and Rachel’s relationship which may not have been music to the fans’ ears.

Talking about the FRIENDS cast coming together as their characters today, Bright said that he would not believe if any of their marriages had lasted. Adding a show reference, he joked that Ross and Rachel might be on a break, again. Drawing on his own experience, he said that there is nothing more glamourous than thanking that something is really over when it is not.

Jennifer Aniston recently announced a contest on April 21. If the FRIENDS team can wait out this pandemic, then one lucky fan and five of his friends will get to join the cast for the reunion filming and will get an exclusive tour of the show’s set. All they had to do was make a donation and get a ticket per donation and the winner would be picked through a lucky draw.

