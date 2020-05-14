Nityaami Shirke Confirms Parting Ways With Beau Shantanu Maheshwari; Says 'We're Friends'

Shantanu Maheshwari entertained the audience with his power-packed performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The actor bagged the winner title and gained major recognition with the show. He then participated in Nach Baliye 9 with Nityaami Shirke. The duo stole the limelight in the show with their amazing dance moves, however, reports claimed that they faked their relationship to be the part of the show. Recently, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke called it quits adding more fuel to the fire.

In a recent media interaction, Nityaami confirmed that the duo has parted ways. She said that nothing ever went wrong with their relationship however it’s just that they realised that they are better off as friends. She mentioned that they broke up in the month of February 2020. Nityaami Shirke also clarified that they never faked their relationship for Nach Baliye 9. She said that they were getting to know each other while doing the show. Nitaami also added that both of them were dealing with a lot of things during the five months of doing the show.

Meanwhile, Nityaami Shirke is currently in Melbourne with her parents. She boarded the special COVID-19 repatriation flight facilitated by the Australian Government. She told the leading daily that her parent wanted her to be there with them as they were worried about her safety. Nityaami Shirke wrapped up the conversation talking about COVID-19 conditions in Melbourne. She said that they have zero human contacts, the food is dropped at the door of her room that she collects after a wait of ten seconds. She also added that they are allowed to go out within premises to breathe in the fresh air every fifteen minutes per week.

Amid the tough times due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Shantanu Maheshwari recently posted a video where he urged fans to make their own masks as he compiled a sequence of his dance moves with an explanation on how to have your own mask. His fans appreciated him for the way he explained. They even called it a better way to spread awareness.

