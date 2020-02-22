Friends Reunion Breaks The Internet, Charlie Puth 'cries' As Reese Witherspoon Goes 'Epic'

The Friends cast recently broke the Internet with their “It is happening” post. The post was about the long awaited reunion episode of Friends which will air on HBO Max. A number of fans including celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Hyland expressed their delight in the comments section.

Celebrities all excited for Friends reunion

The Friends reunion has been a much-awaited event ever since the last episode of the show was aired on May 6, 2004. The cast of the popular sitcom is all set to make a comeback with a two-hour segment to honour the director of Friends, James Burrows.

A number of people can be seen getting all excited about the reunion and the list includes a number of celebrities like Sarah Hyland, Ashley Benson, Jenna Dewan, Hannah Stocking, Kate Hudson, Kris Jenner, Antoni Porowski, David Spade, Billy Eicher, Reese Witherspoon, and Hilary Rhoda amongst others.

Pop singing icon Charlie Puth was also amongst the people who could not contain their excitement. Have a look at the comments here:

Fans snip out scenes from Friends to express their excitement

A number of people have been expressing their excitement over the on-screen reunion of the Friends cast. Most people have been pointing out how Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler, had spoken about the year 2020 in one of the episodes while talking about little Emma growing up. Have a look at how people are creatively using gifs and scenes from the show.

hi emma it's the year 2020 and they're back after all these 17 years yeah it's happening #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/If6uKVPWuy — carol (@danverogers) February 21, 2020

Wait, so does this mean we get to see Emma watching this??!? #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/31GOcjxHRD — Kirsty (@kkirstylouise) February 21, 2020

When the Friends cast all post “It’s happening...” at the same time #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/czSWyScsFA — Jack Birch (@Jackoby_) February 21, 2020

