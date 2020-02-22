It's Happening! 'Friends' Cast To Reunite For Special Episode, To Stream On HBO Max

It’s finally happening! According to reports, the Friends cast will be reuniting for an exclusive untitled unscripted special on HBO Max, more than 15 years since the show ended. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all appear in the episode. It is been speculated that each member of the cast will receive at least $2.5 million for the reunion episode. A date is yet to be announced.

Reunion episode finally happening!

Friends left Netflix at the stroke of midnight on December 31, 2019. Since then it has not been available to stream on any platform. The popular sitcom will be available when HBO Max is launched in May. The special, as well as the 236 episodes of Friends, will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The series will be directed by Ben Winston. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer are also executive producing the special, with Emma Conway and James Longman on board as co-executive producers.

DVD and Blu-Ray sales through the roof

Warner Media’s home entertainment division is raking in huge profits from Friends' DVD and Blu-Ray copies of in the past few months. The spike in the purchase of these physical and digital copies has been witnessed after the sitcom went on a streaming break with the OTT platform Netflix.

Friends fans had to bid adieu to their favourite show from Netflix at the end of last year. The popular show left the streaming platform after Warner Media’s HBO Max purchased the rights of the show. The show is now set to start streaming on the yet to be launched streaming platform from the month of May. So, the only way to binge-watch Friends till then is through DVD, Blue-Ray and its digital download.

According to a media portal’s report, the streaming hiatus of the popular sitcom has led to huge sales profits for Warner Media’s home entertainment section. The report has further quoted senior vice president of TV marketing Rosemary Markson, whose statement stated that the sales of both physical and digital copies of Friends have roughly tripled since it announced its break from Netflix.

Markson continued to explain this sales hike further by stating that at the beginning of the year Friends was the top-selling catalogue- TV franchise in home entertainment. She also added strong sales were noticed in both physical and digital copies. Markson concluded her statement by saying that DVDs were original binging mechanisms and its collection also adds permanence and repeatability to the show.

