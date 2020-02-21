FRIENDS' DVD And Blu-ray Sales Increase After The Show 'goes On A Break' With Netflix

Warner Media’s home entertainment division is raking in huge profits from FRIENDS' DVD and Blu-Ray copies of in the past few months. The spike in the purchase of these physical and digital copies has been witnessed after the sitcom went on a streaming break with the OTT platform Netflix. Find out more details about this DVD and Blu-Ray copies sales hike here.

‘FRIENDS’ DVDs and Blu-Rays back in demand

FRIENDS is one of the most popular sitcoms in pop culture. The NBC show ran for 10 seasons and raked in huge profits and stardom for its makers and the star cast. After the popular soap opera debuted on Netflix, it also became one the most-binged shows on the OTT platform.

Also read | Matthew Perry's Latest Instagram Post Has Barack Obama And The Reason Will Make You LOL

But sadly FRIENDS fans had to bid adieu to their favourite show from Netflix at the end of last year. The popular show left the streaming platform after Warner Media’s HBO Max purchased the rights of the show. The show is now set to start streaming on the yet to be launched streaming platform from the month of May. So, the only way to binge-watch FRIENDS till then is through DVD, Blue-Ray and its digital download.

According to a media portal’s report, the streaming hiatus of the popular sitcom has led to huge sales profits for Warner Media’s home entertainment section. The report has further quoted senior vice president of TV marketing Rosemary Markson, whose statement says that the sales of both physical and digital copies of FRIENDS have roughly tripled since it announced its break from Netflix.

Also read | 'Friends' Theme Song & Others That Are Still As Fresh As Ever

Markson continues to explain this sales hike further by stating that at the beginning of the year FRIENDS was the top-selling catalog- TV franchise in home entertainment. She also added strong sales were noticed in both physical and digital copies. Markson concluded her statement by saying that DVDs were original binging mechanisms and its collection also adds permanence and repeatability to the show.

Also read | Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments As Rachel From Season 10 Of 'Friends'

Also read | Jennifer Aniston's 'FRIENDS' Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry Pour In Love On Her Birthday

Image Courtesy: FRIENDS Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.