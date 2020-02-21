Dog-friendly Desserts To Make At Home: 5 Recipes To Make Your And Your Dog's Day

It is always said that dogs are human’s best friend and we must treat our little furry friends well. Apart from humans, dogs love their food the most. Let us take a look at five best recipes of desserts to set their tails wagging with joy. These recipes can be a perfect fit for the dog but wait there’s more to it; the recipes are ideal for humans too. Yes, you read that right! So let us take a look at the recipes that one should try to make their and also their dog’s day better.

1. Mini peanut butter Cakes

Ingredients

2 Eggs

¼ cup finely grated carrot

¾ cup of flour (Any kind of flour that the dog likes)

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

6 tablespoon peanut butter

½ cup applesauce

½ cup plain yoghurt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Make a smooth mixture of flour, baking powder, carrot, apple sauce, eggs and 3 tbsp peanut butter. Bake the cakes in the oven for 25-30 minutes and leave them to cool. Mix the yoghurt and 3 tbsp peanut butter till it gets smooth. Layer the cakes with the frosting as your dog likes and your mini peanut butter cakes are ready to eat.

2. Iced pumpkin cookies

Ingredients

1 egg

1 cup pumpkin puree

5 ½ cup flour (Any kind of flour that the dog likes)

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup butter

230ml cream cheese

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp plain yoghurt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Combine 2 ½ cup flour, baking powder and cinnamon in a bowl. In another bowl, mix the butter, pumpkin and egg until it gets creamy. After that mix the dry ingredients in it. Shape the cookies as desired and bake for 15-20 minutes. For the icing, mix the cream cheese, honey and yoghurt until smooth. Keep adding the remaining flour slowly to the mixture until it reaches a good consistency. One can use a piping bag too for decorating.

3. Apple bacon oatmeal cookies

Ingredients

2 cup whole wheat flour

½ cup oatmeal

1 tbsp baking powder

1 apple

2 tbsp bacon

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Dice the apple after peeling. Mix the flour, oatmeal, baking powder, bacon and apple in a bowl. Keep adding one tbsp of water or almond milk while mixing to keep the dough together and keep adding until it becomes slightly sticky. Roll the mixture into small balls and bake for around 15 minutes.

4. Banana Pudding

Ingredients

½ tsp vanilla extract

3 ripe bananas

4 eggs

¾ cup honey

3 tbsp flour

2 cup almond milk

Directions

Separate the yolks from three of the eggs, keeping the egg whites aside and add the fourth egg to the yolks. Mix half cup honey and the flour in a saucepan. Add the whole egg and yolks and stir it in the milk. Cook over medium heat for 10 minutes or until thick keeping it uncovered. After that, take off the heat and mix the vanilla extract. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place the bananas in between layers of pudding after slicing them in a casserole dish. For the meringue, beat the egg whites by adding a pinch of salt and honey until stiff. Then, spread it over the pudding. Bake it for about five minutes until the meringue is slightly toasted.

5. Fruit popsicles

Ingredients

1 cup berries

1 banana

1 cup plain yoghurt

Directions

Blend half a cup of berries with half cup yoghurt until smooth for the first layer. Pour about an inch or so to the bottom of the cup and keep it freezing for 30 minutes. Repeat the procedure by blending the banana with other half cups of yoghurt and pouring it in the cup. Use the remaining half cup berries to make a yoghurt-less layer as it will give a different layer. Keep the layers to freeze until they are set. Run the cups under lukewarm water to get the popsicles.