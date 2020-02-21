Sowbhagya Venkitesh Marries Longtime Boyfriend Arjun Somasekhar In A Private Ceremony

Sowbhagya Venkitesh tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Arjun Somasekhar, on February 20. The wedding that was reported to be an intimate affair was attended by the friends and family of the couple. The Hindu traditional style wedding was held at the Guruvayoor Temple, Kerala, the pictures of the same were posted by Sowbhagya on her social media.

Check out the wedding pictures of Sowbhagya Venkitesh and Arjun Somasekhar:

Sowbhagya Venkitesh and Arjun Somasekhar's wedding attire:

Sowbhagya Venkitesh and Arjun Somasekhar looked mesmerising in their wedding attire. In the first picture, Sowbhagya is seen wearing a bright green and violet Kasavu saree. Arjun opted for a golden embroidered kurta and Kasavu Mundu. Meanwhile, Sowbhagya Venkitesh's mother and popular Mollywood actor Thara Kalyan wore a bright red Kasavu saree for the wedding.

Reports have it that Sowbhagya Venkitesh and Arjun Somasekhar were in a serious relationship for about two years. The duo, who is also a popular couple on social networking sites Dubsmash and TikTok, have reportedly featured in a couple of videos together. Meanwhile, Sowbhagya Venkitesh recently made her television debut. She is seen judging the talent hunt show, Immini Balyoru Fan. In the show, Sowbhagya Venkitesh is seen sharing the judging panel with TV actor Vivek Gopan and actor Malavika Nair.

