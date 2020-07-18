From Gigi Hadid's Instagram To Dua Lipa's Posts: Top Hollywood Instagram Posts Of The Week

Hollywood celebrities are quite active on social media and have been entertaining their fans even during the time of lockdown and pandemic. Hollywood celebrities like Gigi Hadid to Tekashi 6ix9ine have created headlines in the past week. From Gigi's reveal of her baby bump to Tekashi's reappearance on Instagram and social media. Check out some of their famous posts that have been trending the last week.

Top posts of Gigi Hadid's Instagram this week

Gigi Hadid was recently in the news after she showed off her baby bump in an Instagram Live video two days ago. She was having an interview for the release of her GIGI JOURNAL part 2. The journal would be released by Vogue magazine and the cover has been printed in a special combo of both UV and glow-in-the-dark ink. Supermodel Gigi Hadid is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Here is what Gigi posted on her Instagram handle this week.

Will Smith's Instagram

Will Smith shared a post advocating his fans and followers to practice social distance while listening to a cool playlist of lo-fi beats. Will Smith. The playlist also has some dialogues by Will Smith preaching about the right way to live life. The playlist is curated by Ryan Celsius on Apple Music and Spotify. Will Smith and Miguel Melendez are the executive producers of the music playlist.

6ix9ine's Instagram

American rapper Daniel Hernandez, popularly known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, was in the news recently for deleting his Instagram account suddenly. The rapper had lastly created a music video with Nicky Minaj which received a lot of mixed views from the audience. However, his account is live again now. Here is the latest post that he had shared on his account.

Top Dua Lipa's Instagram posts of the week

Dua Lipa posted some animated pictures from her new album where her avatar looks like just her actual self. In another post, she even posted while her top resembled the exact same dress that is worn by her animated avatar. Dua Lipa is an English singer and songwriter who rose to fame with her like New Rules and Don't Start Now.

