Gigi Hadid's Most Unique Hats That You Must Check Out Right Away

Hollywood News

Gigi Hadid is one of the most fashionable and trending celebrities out there. Here are some of Gigi Hadid's photos where she appears in several cool hats.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gigi Hadid

The saying "like mother like daughter" is quite true when it comes to supermodel, Gigi Hadid. The Victoria Secret Model was born to the former model, Yolanda Hadid. Gigi was one of the rare models to be featured as Baby Guess at the tender age of 2. Today she is one of the most popular American celebrities in the world and is known for a variety of reasons. Hadid's style and beauty hacks are imitated by millions of fans across the globe. Listed below are Gigi Hadid's photos where she appears in some cool hats.

READ: Gigi Hadid's Hairstyles And Unique Looks That You Must Check Out

Gigi Hadid's obsession with hats 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Be it the iconic fedora, beanie, beret, cowboy, floppy or even derby hats, Gigi Hadid has them all. Her obsession and passion for hats are seen in her different photos above. Gigi Hadid's photos have so a story to tell. Gigi Hadid's Instagram is filled with a variety of different pictures with the model posing with different types of hats.

READ: Bella Hadid's Family Tree: Meet Sister Gigi Hadid, Brother Anwar Hadid And More

READ: Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together, Papped Hand-in-hand Amid Dating Rumours

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

 

 

