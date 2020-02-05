When Gigi Hadid Looked Like A Ray Of Sunshine In Yellow, See Pics

Gigi Hadid is an American supermodel who has worked with many famous labels and brands. Be it the red carpet or ramp, Gigi knows how to stand out while pulling off the most experimental looks on the runway. Take a look at Gigi Hadid's yellow wardrobe to try the upcoming summer season.

Gigi Hadid in the Mask costume

The post below sees Gigi Hadid as the character Mask. She wore The Mask's yellow costume -- yellow jacket suit paired with white and black polka-dotted vest shirt. She also coloured her face green and appeared in Mask's yellow and black bow hat. Check out Gigi Hadid photos.

Gigi Hadid's Baggy Yellow Sweatshirt

Celebrating her sister, Marielle Hadid's birthday, Gigi Hadid stunned in a yellow sweatshirt at the party. She wore a sporty sweatshirt having a graphic print design. The yellow dusky sweatshirt was paired with black short tights and yellow flipflops. Marielle Hadid twinned with Gigi wearing a similar sweatshirt.

Gigi Hadid's Early Spring Outfit

Gigi Hadid's yellow wardrobe has a variety of spring and autumn outfits. In this picture, she stunned in a yellow turtle neck sweater. The bodysuit sweater top had long sleeves. Gigi Hadid's eye makeup also matched the spring vibe.

Gigi Hadid's Yellow Frock

While walking for a runway show, Gigi Hadid went for a yellow transparent frock. The frock was paired with a polka-dotted turtle neck inner dress. And she had long pencil heel boots adding to the yellow look.

Gigi Hadid's Yellow Jumpsuit

In this post, Gigi Hadid posed in a yellow jumpsuit holding a pink champagne bottle. The jumpsuit looked like a long gown. The dress had a deep neckline design and was paired with a golden belt.

