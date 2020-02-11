Gigi Hadid Confirms She Is Dating Zayn Malik Again With A Cute Picture On Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship has been a topic for discussion for quite a while now, as their on and off relationship has both enamoured and confused their fans. Recently, reports revealed that Gigi had once again ended her relationship with Zayn. However, it seems that the two celebs have once again reconciled and are back together. This was revealed when Gigi posted a picture of her bedside on her Instagram story, where a framed picture of Zayn was in the centre.

Gigi Hadid confirms that she is back with Zayn Malik with a cute picture on Instagram

Gigi and Zayn reportedly separated for the second time last year. However, the two were soon spotted together again in January 2020, when former One Direction singer reportedly accompanied the supermodel to her mother's birthday party. Later, the two were once again seen together while in New York City where they celebrated Zayn Malik's birthday. Though they were hanging out together even after their alleged break up, the two never confirmed that they were back together.

However, Gigi Hadid has finally assured her fans that she is, in fact, officially dating Zayn Malik once again. The supermodel recently posted a picture on her Instagram story, where she showed off her bedside table and on the table was a polaroid picture of Gigi cuddling up to Zayn Malik. This confirmed their dating rumours. Here is a snip of Gigi Hadid's Instagram story, that was reposted online by one of her many fans.

According to the reports from an entertainment portal, it was Zayn Malik who reached out to Gigi Hadid and asked her to get back together again. A source also told the entertainment portal that Zayn was very much in love with Gigi Hadid. However, the source added their break up was a welcome change and served to strengthen the bond between the two celebs.

