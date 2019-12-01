From 'Schindler's List' To 'Inglorious Bastards': The Best Movies On World War II

There were many movies created during World War II itself that featured the bloody battles, misery, and then victory. Since then, every generation has spun various movies related to World War II. These movies feature epic battles and nuances that thrilled the audience. Here are the best World War II-related movies that everyone must watch.

1. Schindler's List - 1993

Schindler's List was a mainstream Hollywood movie. The multi-award-winning movie features some extraordinary realities of Oskar Schindler. Oskar Schindler was an industrialist and served the Nazi party. It is believed that he saved the lives of thousands of Jews during World War II. The story is extremely well depicted in the movie. Schindler's List is a must-watch movie for all generations.

2. The Inglorious Bastards - 1978

The Inglorious Bastards is yet another must-watch movie related to World War II. The movie showcases a group of militant prisoners based in America who plan on stealing a Nazi V2 rocket. This World War 2 movie shows some epic battles held with bloodshed that may haunt you with the reality.

3. The Great Escape - 1963

The Great Escape is a 1963 American epic war film starring Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Richard Attenborough. Allied prisoners of the war try to map out a plan to escape from the German camp during World War II. You will definitely enjoy watching the movie for the fun and reality that the movie has portrayed.

4. Casablanca - 1942

We all have heard about this movie at some point or the other. It is a romantic movie set during World War II. For those who want to enjoy some romance and less of bloodshed, Casablanca should be on your playlist. The movie is based on an expatriate based in America who must choose between his love for a woman and helping her and her husband escape Morocco. You will enjoy watching the tenderness that this movie depicts.

5. Downfall - 2004

For all wanting to know more about Adolf Hitler's life, Downfall is the movie you should watch. Downfall, released in the year 2004 is another World War II-related movie. The movie is based on Adolf Hilter and his final days in Berlin at the end of the war. Trudl Junge, the final secretary of Adolf Hitler tells the last days of the Nazi's dictator.

