Frozen 2: A Hospital In The US Dresses Toddlers Like Elsa, Anna, And Olaf

Disney’s Frozen 2 has released and the fans are looking forward to watching the movie. In anticipation of the movie, a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, United States dressed the newborn babies in the woollen clothes designed like Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Frozen 2. Here is what the kids looked like

Babies dressed as Frozen 2 characters:

This post was shared by the Saint Luke's Health System on their Instagram. They captioned the picture by writing “Let them in! Let them see! For the first time in forever, our babies Saint Luke's South are dressing up for the release of #Frozen2. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are here and they all like warm hugs. Remember, love is always an open door at Saint Luke's. Don't let it go!”. The kids, who were one or two days old, were dressed beautifully. The girls were dressed as Elsa and Anna whereas the boys were dressed as Olaf.

The hospital also shared a video where we can see the nurses dressing the toddlers. The kids were also wearing matching boots that were made from woven wool. The baby in the Olaf costume seemed pretty happy as he snuggled up in the costume and slept in peace.

The hospital has similar events for babies who are in the neonatal intensive care unit. The families of the kids dress them up for Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's Day, and other holidays too. The babies in the pictures are all doing well and have gone home with their parents, said the hospital officials. The moms of the kids were happy to participate in the event and also loved their costumes. The hospital also gave away the costumes to the kids so that they can wear it in the future, too.

