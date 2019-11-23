Frozen 2: Child Artist Norman Joseph Becomes General Technical Director

Norman Joseph worked as a child artist on Doordarshan for about seven years, and is now lending his creative genius to Disney animated films like Moana, Zootopia, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Frozen 2. In a recent interview with an international news agency, Joseph said that when he was in India, he never thought that he would work for Disney animation.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Frozen 2' Experience With 'baby Sister' Parineeti Chopra;see Video

It was very different for Joseph while growing up, he worked as a child artist for a show on Doordarshan for seven years. He never thought that he would get into computer graphics or pursue computer engineering. He also created a game but after that, he thought of doing something different and something even more. He never knew that when he started doing computer graphics he would end up working for Disney explained Joseph, who grew up in Mumbai.

Also read | Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: The Disney Movie Opens On A Decent Note On Day 1

Joseph completed his Bachelor of Engineering from Mumbai University and his Master of Science in Computer Graphics Technology at Purdue University. He worked as a technical director at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Joseph is responsible for providing support to artist teams, including writing tools, facilitating the computer-generated animation process and acting as a liaison to the software developers.

Also read | Maniesh Paul To Voice Kristoff In Hindi Version Of 'Frozen 2'

When asked by the interviewer on why he did not pursue his career in acting, Joseph replied saying that he gave more time to being into computer graphics than being an artist because he enjoyed doing it. Joseph began his career with Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2013 on the Oscar-winning film Big Hero 6. Recently, he worked as a General Technical Director for Frozen 2, the sequel of 2013 hit film, Frozen. Frozen 2 hit the silver screens yesterday on November 22, 2019, in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read | Frozen 2: Here's The Actors Who Will Dub For Elsa In Indian Languages

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.