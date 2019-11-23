Frozen 2: What Does The End-credits Scene Mean And Why Should You Stay Back For It

When Frozen came out in 2013, it went on to become the highest-grossing animated film at the time and managed to win the hearts of millions around the world. The latest in the franchise, Frozen 2 is now playing in theatres and has a lot to look forward to as it takes Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff on a brand new adventure. The directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee stage come back together for this drama on a much larger canvas with elevated animation and more musical numbers than the earlier version.

Also Read | Movie Releases This Week In Bollywood And Hollywood: From Frozen 2 To Pagalpanti

The time has come: See #Frozen2 in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/nZg6wcGcpW — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) November 22, 2019

Frozen 2 returns with the end-credits sequence

Frozen 2 is back with a post-credits sequence for viewers that choose to stick around after watching the magical, musical adventure. The 2013 original had also featured a short end-credits scene starring Elsa’s giant snow-monster Marshmallow. This film sees Marshmallow make a comeback and as he is joined by the adorable snowgies. The Snowgies or snow babies are the little mischievous snowmen that were created by Elsa in the film Frozen Fever.

Also Read | Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: The Disney Movie Opens On A Decent Note On Day 1

Frozen 2 end credits scene – here is what it means!

In the scene, you can see Olaf, the living snowman recall all the events from the film. The post-credits for Frozen 2 were meant for all the Frozen franchise fans as the film brought back some minor characters from the earlier Frozen film that were not part of the new one. But apart from the fans, the recap was also for its on-screen audience – Marshmallow and the bunch of snowgies who did not make it to the film. The post-credit scene does not hint at any future instalments to the film as some have expected but it does let the audience know that Marshmallow and the mischievous snowgies are still living and having a fun time at the palace together.

Also Read | Hollywood Movies Releasing On November 22: Frozen 2 And 21 Bridges

Also Read | Frozen 2 Review: Netizens Praise The Movie By Creating Hilarious Memes, Here Are A Few

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.