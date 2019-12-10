'Frozen 2' Director Jennifer Lee Teases Another Sequel

Frozen 2 hit the theatre on November 21, 2019. The movie was loved by fans and is still going strong at the box office. Recently Kristen Bell, who plays Anna in both the films, joked that she was ready to announce Frozen 3, 4 and 5. But will her quip come true? However, the director behind the beloved franchise films Jennifer Lee said that she does not want to write another movie. Here is what she has planned for the sequels:

Frozen 2’s director Jennifer Lee teases at another sequel

Jennifer Lee was seen at the opening night of Frozen the Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on December 6, 2019. During the event, she spoke to an entertainment portal where she said she does not want to write another story. But she also added that fans should not get sad as she is waiting for ideas that Kristen will be giving. Jennifer added that Kristen is talented and is a struggling optimist. Jennifer also added that the journey they shared working on the first two films was awesome. She also said that if Kristen gets a good idea, Lee will be willing to make the movie.

Jennifer Lee is currently the head of the Disney animation and said that Frozen 2 was made because a lot of questions posed by fans had to be answered. Questions like 'What is Elsa’s journey?', 'Why does she have powers?' were the most intriguing. She added that they did not know how they were going to do it, but they somehow managed to do it. Lee also added that she is glad of the work they did. She also spoke about how making the sequel was much harder than making the first movie. She also said that the fans had a lot of expectations and it will be tougher to make a third movie as fan expectations will be very high.

Jennifer Lee also said that they had never made a musical sequel before theatrically. She also said that they wanted the characters to grow and give more meaning to the movie. Lee added that it took them four years to make the sequel and it was very tough on the makers to get everything right.

