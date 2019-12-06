Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Movie Could Be Disney's Next To Rake In 1 Billion Dollars

The latest released from Disney Animation Studios is Frozen II. It is the sequel to the 2013 film Frozen. Kristen Bell has lent her voice for Anna, while Idina Menzel as Elsa. The movie was also dubbed in Hindi by Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Elsa and Parineeti Chopra as Anna. It received mostly positive reviews and doing well at the box office.

Frozen 2 box office collection

The weekend collection of the movie is reported to be $249.2 million. According to reports, the movie has domestically collection $300,194,495 and $453,215,336 at international market. The collection now stands at $753,490,831 worldwide, as per reports.

The movie released on Thanksgiving has racked the best numbers on this holiday. It has led the Thanksgiving holiday with a five-day haul of $126.3 million, with $85.3 million of that coming over the weekend. Frozen II has already amassed another $451 million worldwide for a total of about $765 million as it marches to become another $1 billion grosser for Disney.

In India, Frozen 2 bought around a total of ₹42 crores till now. The demand for the animated film is ever increasing, which is seen. Even after facing against multi-starrer comedy film Pagalpanti, it stood its grounds and did better than it. The movie might end its lifetime collection in India to 50 more or less.

Besides from its domestic market, it has done exceptionally well in China and South Korea as per reports. The film collected $90.5 million in China and $60.5 million in South Korea. The market in Japan also bought about $39.4 million. The movie reportedly became the highest-grossing movie in Indonesia, the Philippines making more than $6 million in both countries.

Disney Animated movies in 2019

Before Frozen 2’s successful run at the box office, a few Disney films also did great. Toy Story 4 and the live-action The Lion King film crossed 1 billion. If Frozen 2 touches the mark, it would be the sixth animated film to achieve this feat.

