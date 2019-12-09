'Frozen 2' Tops Billboard Top 200 Album Chart, Continues Prequel's Legacy

Frozen 2's soundtrack has debuted on the no.1 spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The 2013 released prequel Frozen debuted on the same spot back in 2014. Read on to know more about this story.

Frozen 2 soundtracks debuts on No.1 spot

Frozen 2 has been ruling the box-office since its release. Apart from its stellar global ticket sales, Frozen 2’s soundtrack has now debuted on Billboard’s 200 Album chart. The album was previously on the No.3 spot but then jumped to the first spot. December 8 marks the start of the first week of the album on the top spot.

Previously, the album of Frozen had debuted on the no.1 spot back in 2014. Frozen 2 is also the first full-length soundtrack album to reach the No.1 spot after its prequel in 2014. The Frozen soundtrack cemented its No.1 spot for 13 weeks. The Frozen 2 soundtrack features songs sung by its voice actors. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Evan Rachel Wood have also reprised their characters and hence are also part of its album. Panic! At the Disco, Kacey Musgraves, and Weezer are also part of the album of Frozen 2.

The holiday season sees a spike in the Christmas albums that have been previously released. Michael Buble’s former No.1 album Christmas is back on the charts. Fabolous’ debuts on the chart with Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever and Pentatonix also joins the chart at the No.8 spot. Pentatonix has joined the top 10 spots for the tenth time this year.

Frozen 2 is the third soundtrack to spend time on the No.1 spot in 2019. Kanye West’s Jesus is King also topped the list for a week. This soundtrack also served a pivotal companion for his short film of the same name. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-starrer A Star Is Born also earned the top spot back in March. The album maintained its spot for consecutive weeks following its nomination at the Academy Awards.

