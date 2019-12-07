Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Disney Movie Survives Tough Competition From Bollywood

Frozen 2 released two weeks back on November 22, and the movie has done surprisingly well in these two weeks. The first part of the movie Frozen was loved by everyone and performed extremely well. The movie was mainly meant for the young audience but the movie was enjoyed by the audience of every age group. The movie continues the adventures of sisters Anna and Elsa. Disney successfully brought back the most emerging franchise in India. In India, the movie opened very well and also gave tough competition to the other Bollywood releases.

Box Office Collection

In the global market, the weekend collection of the movie was reported as $249.2million. Reportedly, the movie has a domestic collection of $300,194,495 and $453,215,336 at the international market. The collection now stands at $753,490,831 worldwide, as per reports.

Reportedly, as of now, the movie has made a business of a total of ₹40 crores in India. In the first week of the release, Frozen 2 made the business of the total business of ₹19.10 crore. Film critics and business analyst, Taran Adarsh, tweeted the total earnings of the movie. Here is the tweet shared by Taran Adarsh.

#Frozen2 is a success... Goes from strength to strength... Emerges big fav of kids/families... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Frozen [₹ 2.8 cr] on *Day 1* itself... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 7.10 cr, Sun 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 19.10 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 22.74 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2019

Frozen 2 released along with Pagalapanti on November 22. The movie features John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla, Urvashi Rautela etc. The movie was reportedly not a very tough competition for Frozen 2. The movie successfully tackled the Bollywood releases well and it also survived Vidyut Jammwal Commando 3 in the second week.

Frozen 2 lost a huge bunch of its screens to the other Bollywood movies. But the movie is still attracting audience at large and mainly the young viewers. The movie will now be facing competition from Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Panipat as well as Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh which released on December 6.

