Frozen 2 Running Strong, Collects $393 Million With Its Global Ticket Sales

Frozen 2 is running strong at the box-office despite a drop in ticket sales on its first Monday. Disney’s Frozen 2 earned around $12.82 million on Monday. The global earning of the sequel of the 2013 film is currently doing much better than the other sequels that tanked at the box-office this year.

Frozen 2 is currently enjoying a successful run at the box-office. The sequel of the 2013 film not only debuted at $130 million in North America but also received the biggest global box-office opening of all time for an animated movie. Although the film was running strong in its opening weekend a major drop was noticed during its first Monday. The film earned approximately $12.82 million on Monday, whereas it earned $38 million on Sunday. A drop of 66% brings the four-day collection of the film to $143.083 million.

If its overseas and domestic box-office collections are taken into consideration, then the global collection of Frozen 2 is $394 million. The film will soon surpass its $400 million mark. But Frozen 2 is not the first film to witness a drop form Sunday to Monday during the crucial Pre-Thanksgiving weekend. Three Harry Potter Films, a few Hunger Games sequels, Twilight Saga films, and many more such sequels witnessed a similar drop in its collections. Even though Frozen 2 witnessed this drop the film is running strong at the box-office.

The 2013-released Frozen collected $1.28 billion in its global ticket sales and became the highest-grossing animated release of all time. Apart from this the sisterhood based musical film earned numerous awards including an Oscar for best-animated feature film and best original song for Let It Go. So if the collection of the 2013 film is taken into consideration, Frozen 2 is also expected to perform at a similar level due to its ongoing box-office run. Frozen 2 has set many other milestones, apart from its biggest global box-office opening for an animated film. This sequel of the 2013 film also earned the top international opening of all time for an animated film. Frozen 2 also received the biggest domestic November opening for an animated film and the third-biggest domestic animated opening of all time.

