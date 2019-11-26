Frozen 2: Filmmakers Discuss The Possibility Of A Third Film In The Franchise

Frozen 2 has received a warm welcome from its fans who were anticipating it after it's recent release. Frozen 2 is currently making huge numbers at the worldwide box office and the makers have discussed the possibility of a third instalment to the series. Frozen 2 explores the origin of Elsa’s powers and what happened to her parents. The film has been doing well and makers have spoken about the possibility of a third instalment.

Frozen 2 Filmmakers Discuss the Possibility of a Frozen 3

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, along with producer Peter Del Vecho mentioned in an interview with an international portal that they feel they have done a complete job by creating an amazing story. However, they did mention to ask Chris Buck within a year about the film, mildly hinting at the possibility of a third instalment. The filmmakers received a boost after watching the film create amazing numbers at the box office. The success of the film makes it possible to have a possibility for a third film. However, after the narrative between Anna and Elsa closing down the filmmakers will be tasked with coming with a different angle, for the third film.

