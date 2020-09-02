Future And Eliza Seraphin Reach Settlement In Child Support Case – Report

A court recently announced the settlement for rapper Future and Eliza Seraphin's child's alimony case. The case has been ongoing for about two years now and both the rapper and Eliza Seraphin have been accusing each other on all charges. Reportedly, Future mentioned that Eliza was asking for too much money and Eliza stated that Future was irresponsible. Read ahead to know the details about their settlement.

Also Read | VMAs quiz: How well do you the know the acclaimed awards of the music industry?

Future and Eliza Seraphin have a daughter named Reign together. A report from Baller Alert recently stated that Future and Eliza Seraphin have finally settled on an amount of $3,200 per month. In the settlement, Future also needs to make sure he keeps sending monthly child support.

Also Read | Indonesia: Drive-in live musical concert draws large crowd amid coronavirus

First Eliza and her lawyer had demanded a whopping $53,000 per month but the report stated that the alimony was too much and no court would grant her petition. Future also tried to make Eliza take alimony of $1,000 but she shot the offer down. Now the court has made a final decision that Eliza will be getting $3,200 per month. Future needs to send this money till Reign is an adult.

Also Read | Himanshi Khurana angry with Asim's fans, says their 4th music video will also be the last

Future's new music

Future recently released a new song called Life is Good with Drake. The song's video is quite unique and showcases Future and Drake doing regular jobs. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Adele sends a surprise DM to a fan; says 'Absolutely chuffed you like my music'

Drake starts off the song with lyrics about how he is working hard and also that he needs to work on the weekends. Fans see Drake and Future working as garbage disposal men and then at a fast-food outlet and then at a smart-phone store.

Future comes after the second half of the song, many fans have mentioned that the song completely changes when Future starts rapping. He is also singing about working hard and paying child support. The video holds lyrics like - 'Workin' on a weekend like usual Way off in the deep end like usual'. The video has now gained 5.1 million likes on YouTube. One fan commented - 'i love the beats and the lyrics of the song'.

Promo Pic Credit: Future's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.