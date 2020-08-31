Last Updated:

Himanshi Khurana Angry With Asim's Fans, Says Their 4th Music Video Will Also Be The Last

Himanshi Khurana, on Twitter, declares that she will not work again with Asim Riaz after several of Asim's fans slam her on social media. Read on to know.

Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been fan favourites even after their exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, recently Himanshi declared that their upcoming fourth music video will also be their last collaboration. This comes after many fans of Asim have slammed her for featuring in another video along with him. Here's what this is about. 

Himanshi Khurana's fourth collaboration with Asim Riaz to be her last project with him 

After the fourth collaboration of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana was announced, many fans of Asim took their Twitter to slam Himanshi. They were unhappy with their pairing and even said nasty things like she was using Asim to get projects. These seemed to have troubled Himanshi who shot back at the haters. 

One of the fan pages of Asim Riaz posted how they will keep supporting the actor and watch his videos no matter who is in the cast. This was re-tweeted by another fan club to which Himanshi replied that Asim is going through a lot that she cannot reveal. However, she asked them not to hurt him more by spreading negativity. They can dislike her if they want to. 

Another fan page alleged that Asim Riaz is happy with his fans. However, it is Himanshi Khurana who is making him unhappy by not giving him space and controlling him. This seemed to be too much Himanshi to bear who then announced that their upcoming project will the last collaboration between them and tagged the two fan pages along with Asim in the tweet. Take a look:

Taking a dig at Asim Riaz's fans who are slamming her, Himanshi Khurana uploaded a quote on her Instagram story. The quote talks about how the phrase 'kill them with kindness' is taking longer than expected. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were last seen together in the music video, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Ace Bollywood singer, Arijit Singh had lent his voice to the track while the composition has been done by Amaal Malik. The music video is created on the story that Asim escapes from jail to meet his lover, Himanshi. The latter hides Asim when the cops come to search for him and later they run away together. 

Watch Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam's music video here:

