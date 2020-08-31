Himanshi Khurana Angry With Asim's Fans, Says Their 4th Music Video Will Also Be The Last

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been fan favourites even after their exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, recently Himanshi declared that their upcoming fourth music video will also be their last collaboration. This comes after many fans of Asim have slammed her for featuring in another video along with him. Here's what this is about.

After the fourth collaboration of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana was announced, many fans of Asim took their Twitter to slam Himanshi. They were unhappy with their pairing and even said nasty things like she was using Asim to get projects. These seemed to have troubled Himanshi who shot back at the haters.

I know many Asim fans are sad due to the announcement but let me tell you first of all this is the last AsiManshi project.



Secondly we will hype Asim & only Asim in the trends related to this song so you'll not face any problem don't worry about it. â¤ #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad — Asim Riaz Fan Page ðŸŒŸ (@AsimRiazFP) August 31, 2020

U r getting projects just bcoz of asim..either ur all songs r flops now a days..khudko zyada mst samjho..koi jam ke liye nhi ro raha..asim is getting projects nd for him u also..jab asim ko support karna hotahai tab reply nhi ate apki.bas apne pe aya yo kud jati ho. shelfobssed — Mistu 1 (@mistu_1) August 31, 2020

Flop aunty 10 M to cross nhi hote bina Asim ke ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — deepak (@deepak29130301) August 31, 2020

Congratulations himanshi tumne asim ki squad break kar hi di...

You were not even tagged...

Aur fans ki baat sunkr chali jao gi toh in long term.he will be the happiest sab ignore kar rahe hai song ke liye prep kar rahe hai phir ye tweet

Bravo himanshi ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — ABHI.. (@AsimSqu48729702) August 31, 2020

One of the fan pages of Asim Riaz posted how they will keep supporting the actor and watch his videos no matter who is in the cast. This was re-tweeted by another fan club to which Himanshi replied that Asim is going through a lot that she cannot reveal. However, she asked them not to hurt him more by spreading negativity. They can dislike her if they want to.

#AsimSquad



This is Called Positive & Genuine @imrealasim Fanclub ! Most Positive FC on Twitter, Who Support only Asim

& Respect his Co-Actor too :)



If #AsimRiaz Wants love & Positivity Dont Hate, So I want Positivity tooâœ¨ https://t.co/qmAlGlPWAN — THE KHABRI (@Thekhbri_) August 31, 2020

I can’t tell you everything bus usko stress mat do he’s goin thru so much he’s in pain ......Mujhe nahi psnd krte ho Mat kro ....... — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Another fan page alleged that Asim Riaz is happy with his fans. However, it is Himanshi Khurana who is making him unhappy by not giving him space and controlling him. This seemed to be too much Himanshi to bear who then announced that their upcoming project will the last collaboration between them and tagged the two fan pages along with Asim in the tweet. Take a look:

@imrealasim is happy with his fans but ab lag raha usko pain sirf tum de rahi ho don't try control him give him some space

And we Asim Squad Love him more then u attention seeker pic.twitter.com/awuTsphupd — â™¡Ë¢áµƒÊ²â±áµˆâ™¡ (@_sajid007) August 31, 2020

Oh really sach koso door hai ....chalo main aj se asim se door hu .........last asimanshi project tha ðŸ˜Šenjoy — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Taking a dig at Asim Riaz's fans who are slamming her, Himanshi Khurana uploaded a quote on her Instagram story. The quote talks about how the phrase 'kill them with kindness' is taking longer than expected. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were last seen together in the music video, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Ace Bollywood singer, Arijit Singh had lent his voice to the track while the composition has been done by Amaal Malik. The music video is created on the story that Asim escapes from jail to meet his lover, Himanshi. The latter hides Asim when the cops come to search for him and later they run away together.

