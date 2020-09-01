VMAs Quiz: How Well Do You The Know The Acclaimed Awards Of The Music Industry?

MTV Video Music Awards is an award show organised by the channel MTV to honour the artists in the music industry. The awards were originally found as an alternative to Grammys. The awards given in the VMAs are called 'Supermoon' as it has an astronaut statue standing on the moon. The annual VMAs ceremony occurs before the end of summer and held either in late August or mid-September, and broadcast live on MTV. The ceremonies are normally held in either New York City or Los Angeles. However, the ceremonies have also been hosted in Miami and Las Vegas. The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards took place on August 26, 2019, in Newark for the first time. Here is a VMAs quiz based on the award trivia and winners.

VMAs quiz

1. When was the first MTV Video Music Awards organised?

1988

1987

1985

1984

2. In 1987, who achieved the record for most VMAs won in a single night?

Madonna

Michael Jackson

Peter Gabriel

a-ha

3. Which among these female artist has won the most VMAs?

Lady Gaga

Beyonce

Madonna

Taylor Swift

4. In 2010, which video of Lady Gaga won her 7 VMA awards?

Poker Face

Bad Romance

Alejandro

Fashion!

5. In which year of VMA, Kanye West infamously stormed the stage when Taylor Swift won the 'Female Video of The Year' award?

2009

2008

2007

2006

6. The Video Vanguard Award was renamed later in the honour of which star?

Jim Morrison

Kurt Cobain

Michael Jackson

Whitney Houston

7. Who hosted the MTV Video Music Award in 2017?

Miley Cyrus

Kevin Hart

Chelsea Handler

Katy Perry

8. Which among these are the 2 female artists with two Video of the year awards?

Rihanna and Beyonce

Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift

Beyonce and Madonna

Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus

9. Who won the Artist of the year award in VMAs 2020?

Justin Bieber

DaBaby

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

10. In VMAs, Billie Eilish won the award in which category?

Artist of the year

Video of the year

New Artist of the year

Cinematography

VMAs quiz - answers

1984

Peter Gabriel

Beyoncé

Bad Romance

2009

Michael Jackson

Katy Perry

Rihanna and Beyonce

New Artist of the year

