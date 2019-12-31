Gal Gadot And Keshet Partner On Film Adaptation Of Novel Banned In Israeli Schools

Gal Gadot Varsano is an Israeli actor and model. Crowned as Miss Israel 2004, Gal is most commonly known for portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), followed by her solo movie, Wonder Woman. Recently, Gal Gadot partnered with Keshet for a film adapted from a novel banned in Israeli schools. Read ahead to know more-

Gal Gadot, Keshet Partner on film-adaptation of novel banned in Israeli schools

Gal Gadot is partnering with Keshet International on a film adaptation of a novel banned from school reading lists by the Israeli government because of its depiction of an Israeli-Palestinian romance. The star, along with her husband, Jaron Varsano, will be co-producing the movie, with Keshet Studios through Pilot Wave, which is the production company the couple founded together. This project is based on the controversial 2014 Hebrew novel Borderlife by Israeli author Dorit Rabinyan.

The book was also published in English, by Random House as All the Rivers. The novel depicts the story of an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man who meet in New York and fall in love. They hide their romance from their friends and family as they struggle to come to terms with their relationship. The book set off a huge controversy in Israel when right-wing Education Minister, Naftali Bennett banned it from mandatory school reading lists in Israel in 2015. Ironically, the ban gave the book a major selling boost in the country.

On the work front

Gal Gadot is visiting Israel right now, while on a break between filming a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile with Kenneth Branagh and Red Notice with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 superhero movie that got Gal international fame, is slated to hit the theatres during summer 2020.

Pilot Wave’s first project is said to be a historical thriller, that stars Gal Gadot as Irena Sendler, who saved thousands of Jewish children in the Holocaust. Keshet did not disclose whether Gadot would have a starring role in the adaptation of All the Rivers, saying only that casting announcements would be made at a later date.

