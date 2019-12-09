Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Starring Gal Gadot Caught In Memes; Seen Them Yet?

The trailer of Wonder Women 1984 starring Gal Gadot was released on Sunday. The upcoming superhero film was caught by some netizens, who made a few memes on it. Check them out below.

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Fans React To The Breath-taking Gal Gadot Starrer

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer memes

#WW84



baby sitter Steve baby daddy Steve pic.twitter.com/UR9ozajRzP — E L A (@elamangai) December 9, 2019

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Teaser Drops With Gal Gadot In High-octane Action; Trailer Launch Soon

My crush : Looking at me

Her friend: That's just a trash can#WonderWoman1984 pic.twitter.com/CdwZ2ey3qL — Comixopedia (@comixopedia) December 9, 2019

#WW84 #WonderWoman



Spiderman: Swings off a buildings



Wonderwoman: Hold my vodka!

I swing off of lightning ⚡ pic.twitter.com/CJbaSQGwgj — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) December 9, 2019

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 2' Featuring Gal Gadot Delayed To Avoid A Quarrel With 'Star Wars' Fans?

Trailer

Also Read | Wonder Woman: All You Should Know About The Sequel Of DC's Leading Lady

A new era of wonder begins. #WW84 in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/803dDBaYTA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

Character Posters

Check out the new character posters from #WW84 - in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/O27ARDQHpA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

About the film

Gal Gadot will return as Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, for the fourth time as the DC superhero after Batman vs Superman, Justice League and Wonder Women. Chris Pine will also appear reprising his role of Steve Trevor. Besides them, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielson. Set in 1984, it will show the journey of Diana Prince in the modern era of that time. Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Women 1984 is set to release on June 5, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.