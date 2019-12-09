The Debate
Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Starring Gal Gadot Caught In Memes; Seen Them Yet?

Hollywood News

Wonder Women 1984 stars Gal Gadot in the lead role of Diana Prince. The trailer of the film was recently released. Check out the memes on the first trailer

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wonder Woman

The trailer of Wonder Women 1984 starring Gal Gadot was released on Sunday. The upcoming superhero film was caught by some netizens, who made a few memes on it. Check them out below.

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Fans React To The Breath-taking Gal Gadot Starrer

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer memes

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Teaser Drops With Gal Gadot In High-octane Action; Trailer Launch Soon

 

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 2' Featuring Gal Gadot Delayed To Avoid A Quarrel With 'Star Wars' Fans?

Trailer

Also Read | Wonder Woman: All You Should Know About The Sequel Of DC's Leading Lady

Character Posters 

About the film

Gal Gadot will return as Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, for the fourth time as the DC superhero after Batman vs Superman, Justice League and Wonder Women. Chris Pine will also appear reprising his role of Steve Trevor. Besides them, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielson. Set in 1984, it will show the journey of Diana Prince in the modern era of that time. Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Women 1984 is set to release on June 5, 2020.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
