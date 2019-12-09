Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Starring Gal Gadot Caught In Memes; Seen Them Yet?

The trailer of Wonder Women 1984 starring Gal Gadot was released on Sunday. The upcoming superhero film was caught by some netizens, who made a few memes on it. Check them out below.
#WW84— E L A (@elamangai) December 9, 2019
baby sitter Steve baby daddy Steve pic.twitter.com/UR9ozajRzP
Me after watching the new #WW84 trailer #WonderWoman1984 #WonderWoman #WonderWoman84 #BabyYodameme #babyyoda pic.twitter.com/7vI6vnvm5Q— 𝕱𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖎𝖘𝖈𝖆 🦙 (@FortniteLlama21) December 9, 2019
We can all agree #WW84 pic.twitter.com/S7pj4XMN6f— Grayson supports #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@suckatusername) December 9, 2019
Am I the only one ...or anybody else spotted IRONMAN in #WonderWoman— Ankit Arora (@iamankit22) December 9, 2019
Trailer ...#WonderWoman1984 @GalGadot @RobertDowneyJr #dccomics pic.twitter.com/7s9vp4v4Ud
You have not seen my worst #WonderWoman1984 pic.twitter.com/fX5ORiW5yg— 은솔 (@ensuol) December 9, 2019
#WW84 pic.twitter.com/WJlSaikwJG— E L A (@elamangai) December 9, 2019
My crush : Looking at me— Comixopedia (@comixopedia) December 9, 2019
Her friend: That's just a trash can#WonderWoman1984 pic.twitter.com/CdwZ2ey3qL
end of discussion #WW84 pic.twitter.com/W2suIwlp3i— Neida (alien country boy fan account) (@nopeimamermaid) December 8, 2019
#WonderWoman1984 pic.twitter.com/N3tAGvXdJY— LOU ALFARO 🇺🇸 (@dueltainerlouie) December 9, 2019
#WW84 #WonderWoman— siva 👽 (@siva_18_) December 9, 2019
Spiderman: Swings off a buildings
Wonderwoman: Hold my vodka!
I swing off of lightning ⚡ pic.twitter.com/CJbaSQGwgj
A new era of wonder begins. #WW84 in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/803dDBaYTA— Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019
Check out the new character posters from #WW84 - in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/O27ARDQHpA— Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019
Gal Gadot will return as Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, for the fourth time as the DC superhero after Batman vs Superman, Justice League and Wonder Women. Chris Pine will also appear reprising his role of Steve Trevor. Besides them, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielson. Set in 1984, it will show the journey of Diana Prince in the modern era of that time. Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Women 1984 is set to release on June 5, 2020.
