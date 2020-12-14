Gal Gadot On 'Wonder Woman 1984' HBO Max Plan, Says 'Didn't Have Other Better Options'

Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive on HBO Max and in theatres on the same day. The decision from Warner Bros. Picture has been bashed by many, including several acclaim directors like Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve. However, WW84 star Gal Gadot has supported the hybrid release plan.

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins Shares Thought On Film's Streaming Decision

Gal Gadot supports Wonder Woman 1984 HBO Max decision

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Gal Gadot shared her opinion on the hybrid release of Wonder Woman 1984. She said that if someone would have told her a year ago that this will be the case, she would “flip out” and be very angry. But she stated that the “truth of the matter” is they just did not have other better options.

The actor explained that they felt like they were sitting on this movie for such a long time. She mentioned that they shot WW84 in 2018, started the promotion in 2019, and pushed the film four times. Gadot asserted that they felt like the movie was “so relevant” to what is happening in the world right now that they came to a place at a certain time where she is like, ‘Ok, I just want people to watch the movie,’ she noted.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Urges Audience To Experience 'Wonder Woman 1984' In 'safe' Cinemas; WATCH

Also Read | Joe Russo Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Release A "brave And Bold" Decision By Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere on HBO Max and in theatres on December 25, 2020, in the United States of America. Gal Gadot said that the idea of having people be able to watch the film on a Christmas morning just warmed her heart. The movie will be available on the streaming platform at no extra cost for the subscribers.

Director Patty Jenkins expressed that she had a mixed feeling about Wonder Woman 1984’s hybrid plan. She mentioned that when she first heard the idea, she felt both sceptical and gasped with excitement. The filmmaker stated that something about the decisions felt “so right” to her. Jenkins said that reason that she loves the theatrical experience is communion with the audience and all sharing something together. She explained that the idea of being able to take something that puts her in a good mood and give it to other people when they could use something to put them in a good mood is profound to her, so she is just honored to get the chance.

Also Read | 'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Bashes Warner Bros' HBO Max Release Plan

Wonder Woman 1984 cast includes Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked. The plot has Diana Prince against a powerful businessman and a friend-turned-enemy. The film is scheduled to hit Indian cinemas on December 24, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.