Joe Russo Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Release A "brave And Bold" Decision By Patty Jenkins

Like many other industries, the movie business has faced issues due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Several films have headed straight to streaming in 2020, missing theatrical release. Upcoming tent pole Wonder Woman 1984 has created a new way as it will arrive in cinemas as well as on HBO Max simultaneously. Now, the Avengers: Endgame director has expressed his thoughts on the same, saying it is a game-changing move.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' Confirms India And Other Global Release Dates

Joe Russo calls 'Wonder Woman 1984’ HBO Max Release “Brave”

In a recent interview with Collider, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo expressed his opinion on Wonder Woman 1984 release on streaming and theatres on December 25, 2020. He said that director Patty Jenkins said it best. The filmmaker stated that she made something in which she has put an incredible amount of love and joy, and now she is ready to share it with the world.

Joe thinks that it is “incredibly brave and bold” of her as a filmmaker. He mentioned that he thinks this is the future of the business. He asserted that there can be room for both digital and theatrical release, and in fact, both could perhaps enhance each other’s business and experience.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Director Joe Russo Lauds Streaming Advantage Over Theatrical Releases

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially set to release on December 13, 2019, but was moved up to November 1, 2019. Then it was pushed to June 5, 2020, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic the date was changed to August 14, 2020, which changed again to October 2, 2020. Then WW84 got a Christmas 2020 release date. With the latest update, the movie will stick to its date but will also stream on HBO Max with no extra cost for subscribers.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Gal Gadot reprising her DC Comics character Diana Prince, along with Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal will be making their debut in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. The plot puts Diana against the powerful businessman Lord and friend turned enemy Cheetah, along with reuniting her with her lover.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Reunites With 'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins For 'Cleopatra'

Also Read | Russo Brothers' 'Cherry' First Look Featuring Tom Holland And Release Date Out! Check Here

Earlier, Mulan was among the first films to release exclusively on Disney Plus. The makers charged an extra cost from the subscribers. The movie received mixed reviews from the audiences and reportedly did a fare business on the streaming platform. Now Wonder Woman 1984 is the first project to have a simultaneous release. However, there is no news if other tentpoles like Black Widow will do the same.

Promo Image Source: therussobrothers And wonderwomanfilm Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.