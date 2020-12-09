'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins Shares Thought On Film's Streaming Decision

Wonder Woman 1984 will be heading to theatres and on HBO Max on the exact same day in the US. The decision got mixed reactions from viewers and cinema owners. Now director Patty Jenkins shared her opinion on her movie’s hybrid release.

Patty Jenkins says 'there was no good option' on WW98 HBO Max & theatrical plan

In a recent conversation with Jess Cagle on SiriusXM, Patty Jenkins shared her thoughts on Wonder Woman 1984 release plan. She said that if someone had told her a year ago that they would ever go straight to streaming in any way, shape or form, she would have flipped out. The filmmaker mentioned that she is not for that plan in general, she is very “pro theatrical release” and will be that again, as soon as this is over.

However, she stated that this is “such a crazy” year. Everyone is trying to figure out with their lives, how to do everything the best we can. And so, she kept saying to herself that there is no good option. Like when they would talk about it, there was no good option. “Wait until when?” And then every movie in the world tries to come out at the same time. “There was no good option,” she noted.

Patty Jenkins recalled her reaction when she got to know about Warner Bros.'s plan to release Wonder Woman 1984. She mentioned that she “literally gasped a little bit” when the pitch for this idea was said, because she was like, ‘Oh, the idea of it going into people's homes on Christmas day.’ And even she is “thirsty” to see the tone of it now like she just wants to escape.

The director stated that she wants to watch a movie that just takes her away a little bit. Something about the plan “felt so, right” to her that she just thought it is “actually pretty incredible” to get to share the holiday season and at this moment to just try to reach people however they can see it. Jenkins said that she is “so grateful,” as she makes films because of communion with audiences. That is the point, and this is it on such a “heightened level,” she asserted.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Gal Gadot in the titular role as Diana Prince, with Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal will be making their debut in the DCEU as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen also feature in the film, reprising their previous roles, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked have been cast in undisclosed characters.

The plot shows Diana against a powerful business and a friend-turned-enemy. The movie has generated great buzz among the audiences. Wonder Woman 1984 release date in India is December 24, 2020.

