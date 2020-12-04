Gal Gadot Urges Audience To Experience 'Wonder Woman 1984' In 'safe' Cinemas; WATCH

Wonder Woman 1984 has generated huge buzz before it arrives this Christmas, on HBO Max and in theatres simultaneously. The upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film stars Gal Gadot in the titular role of Diana Prince. Now the actor has shared a message urging viewers to see the movie in theatres.

Gal Gadot urges moviegoers to watch Wonder Woman 1984 in theatres where it’s safe

Gal Gadot is quite active on her social media handles, where she has more than 45 million followers combined. She posted a video on the online platforms expressing her excitement on the release of Wonder Woman 1984 following a long delay due to COVID-19 pandemic. The actor said that the movie has a “beautiful message” and she was waiting to share it with the audience.

Gadot mentioned that the cinemas are doing everything to keep the viewers safe. She stated that if people have safe theatres around them then they should go and watch WW84 as the tickets are on sale at several international markets. Check out her video below.

This is it, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally coming out!



So if you have a CinemaSafe theater near you, you can get your tickets starting today!



I'm so thrilled and excited to share this with you, and I can't wait for you to finally see it ❤️#WW84@WonderWomanFilm @DCComics pic.twitter.com/WlS493OKCI — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 2, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Chris Pine making a comeback as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal will be making their debut in the DCEU as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen also feature in the film, reprising their previous roles, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked have been cast in undisclosed characters.

The film's plot shows Diana Prince standing against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord and friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 release date in India is December 24, 2020, a day prior to its arrival in the United States of America where it will also be available on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, being the first film to do so on the platform. The subscribers wouldn't have to pay any extra cost to stream the movie.

