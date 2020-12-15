Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins Earned $10 Million Each From Wonder Woman 1984 HBO Max Plan?

Wonder Woman 1984 will be debut on HBO Max and in theatres on the same day. As theatres are in dire need of tent poles to bring audiences amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision by Warner Bros. Pictures has been criticized by many. However, director Patty Jenkins and actor Gal Gadot have been supporting the plan. It is now reported that they have received a hefty amount to let their film release on the streaming service.

Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins got $10 million each for 'Wonder Woman 1984' HBO Max release

According to a report by the New York Times, Warner Bros. Picture quietly reached to William Morris Endeavor and Creative Artists, the talent agencies for Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, respectively, to set up a deal as they schedule Wonder Woman 1984 for Christmas 2020 release on HBO Max and in cinemas simultaneously. They wanted the film’s star and director to back the plan. There were many questioned raised and the biggest one was regarding the money.

Agents argued that Gadot, Jenkins, and the producer Charles Roven (among others) needed to be paid what they might have received if WW84 had been released in a traditional manner, an exclusive arrival in theatres before streaming, and not in the middle of a pandemic. It is what the makers had signed up for, and Warner Bros wanted their help to promote HBO Max.

Following a tense negotiation, Warner Bros, which belongs to AT&T, agreed that Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins would get more than $10 million each, revealed two people with knowledge of the deals. WarnerMedia kept the news of their 17 films’ hybrid release plan under wraps and did not inform major agencies and talent management companies until around 90 minutes prior issues a news release. Representatives for popular Warner Bros stars like Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, Hugh Jackman, Keanu Reeves, Margot Robbie, and Will Smith wanted to know why their clients had been treated in a lesser manner than Gal Gadot.

The company’s decision to debut their entire 2021 slate on HBO Max and in theatres on the exact same day has been bashed by several people. It includes their longtime collaborator Christopher Nolan, and acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, who’s film Dune is also included in the plan. Legendary Entertainment has bankrolled a few projects of Warner Bros.and is also looking at legal ways. However, the studio is currently sticking to their HBO Max plan which includes movies like The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad, and others. The films will be available at no extra cost for subscribers.

Promo Image Photography: @gah.campos Instagram

