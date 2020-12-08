Dune, Godzilla Vs. Kong Producer 'Legendary Entertainment' May Sue Warner Bros; Here's Why

A few days ago, Warner Bros. Pictures made a big announcement that all their projects in 2021 will arrive in theatres and on HBO Max on the exact same day. The decision shocked many as cinema owners are in dire need of tent poles to premier so that the audiences could return. As Warner’s hybrid outing also includes Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, the producer of the two movies are planning to sue the studio for their decision.

Legendary Entertainment may sue Warner Bros. over HBO Max release?

Warner Bros. Pictures included Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong in their theatres and HBO Max release plan. Now Legendary Entertainment, the production company that co-financed the two films, may take legal action against the studio over their decision, reported Variety. Legendary spend a significant amount on Dune, which is around $175 million, and Godzilla vs. Kong, whose budget is roughly $160 million. It is said that the company was not informed by Warner Bros. on their new scheme to send 17 films – its entire 2021 slate – to debut on the streaming service and in cinemas simultaneously.

It is reported that top authorities at Legendary Entertainment are trying to have conversations with Warner Bros. regarding its forthcoming movies. The company is hoping to initially negotiate a more generous deal but will consider taking legal action if the two fail to come to a compromise. It is possible that Warner Bros. could buy the films from Legendary. A complaint has not been filed just yet but could shape up in the coming week. It is not clear on what bases will Legendary challenge the decision, though it would likely be some breach of contract.

Legendary Entertainment has collaborated with Warner Bros. Pictures on several projects in the past. It includes Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, The Hangover movies, and the Godzilla franchise. The company is said to be frustrated because despite financing a hefty amount in Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, they did not have much of a say in how the titles would be released. Legendary felt that Warner Bros. was not being transparent with its intentions. Months ago, Netflix could have possibly bought Godzilla vs. Kong for a massive $250 million, but Warner Bros' parent company, WarnerMedia, closed the arrangement.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve is also disappointed with the HBO Max plan and would prefer a traditional theatrical release for his much-awaited film. The sci-fi movie has an ensemble cast which includes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, and others. It is currently set to release on October 1, 2021. On the other hand, Godzilla vs. Kong will open on May 21, 2021.

Promo Image Source: dunemovie (Empire) And godzilla.vs.kong_official.fan Instagram

