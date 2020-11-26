Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' Confirms India And Other Global Release Dates

Wonder Woman 1984 is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Patty Jenkins, it stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman. The film has been facing release date issue for quite a long time. Now its global release dates is revealed by the makers.

Wonder Woman 1984 Sets Global Release Dates

Warner Bros. has provided an update on Wonder Woman 1984 release date across the world. A week ago, the studio announced that the movie will arrive in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously. It will hit the big screen on December 25, in the United States of America. But the makers have a different date planned for its global outing.

Wonder Woman 1984 will first land in several places on December 16. It is where HBO Max is currently not available. Warners opted to release the movie earlier in international markets in an effort to avoid piracy concerns, revealed Variety. The film is scheduled to release in India on Christmas Day. Theatres at many locations in the country are starting to reopen after a long hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic. However, only 50% occupancy is allowed with safety guidelines in place.

Wonder Woman 1984’ Worldwide Release Schedule

December 16 - Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom

- Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom December 17 — Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East – Other, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

— Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East – Other, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates December 18 — China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, Vietnam

— China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, Vietnam December 23 — Austria, Germany, Korea

— Austria, Germany, Korea December 24 — Hungary, Slovenia

— Hungary, Slovenia December 25 — Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, United States

— Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, United States December 26 — Australia, New Zealand

— Australia, New Zealand December 31 — Argentina

— Argentina January 7 — Ukraine, Uruguay

— Ukraine, Uruguay January 8 — Philippines

— Philippines January 14 — Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Russia

— Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Russia January 15 — Romania, Turkey

— Romania, Turkey January 21 — Chile, Peru

— Chile, Peru January 22 — Poland

— Poland January 28 — Italy

— Italy Other To Be Announced.

Wonder Woman 1984 story shows Diana Prince standing against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord and friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. It features Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright. The screenplay is by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, from a story by Jenkins and Johns.

