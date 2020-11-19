'Wonder Woman 1984': Gal Gadot Announces The Film Will Release In Theatres And On HBO Max

Actor Gal Gadot took to Twitter on November 19, 2020 to share the news of her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984. She shared a written post, through which she expressed what this project means to her and also that the movie will release on the big screens and fans can also watch the film from the comfort of their homes. She also shared a still from the movie. Read on to check out Gal’s post and also what fans have to say.

Gal Gadot tweets about Wonder Woman 1984 release

Gal Gadot took to her social media accounts on November 19, 2020, as she shared the news of her upcoming movie Wonder Woman 1984 release soon. In a message, she mentioned how everyone has waited a long time for this movie and that she is excited for everyone to see it. She also added how COVID affected the world, and the release had to be pushed even though the makers would never want to do that. Gadot mentioned that it is a special movie for her and that she hopes the movie will bring joy and love for people and become special for them too.

Further on, she mentioned that the movie will be released in theatres, and the audience can watch it there as the theatres are kept safe. She also said that people can watch the movies from their home, as it will also release on HBOMax. Warner Bros Pictures in a press release announced that the movie will release on Christmas Day 2020. HBOMax in a YouTube video announced that it will also stream on their channel from December 25, 2020.

Fans' reactions:

Santa heard I needed some joy. 🥰🙅🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/UkPwYfTuQC — Sheila Kearney (@sheilackearney) November 19, 2020

Thank u for awesome Christmas gift I can't wait to see it — davidsmart (@dsmart29) November 19, 2020

