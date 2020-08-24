'Wonder Woman' 1984 Cast Has Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig And Others; Know Character Details

Wonder Woman 1984 is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Patty Jenkins, it is a sequel to the 2017 released Wonder Woman, which was also helmed by Jenkins. The movie is set during the cold war, showing Diana Prince out in the world. She comes in conflict with two powerful enemies and also reunites with her love interest.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as she reprises her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman. She is an immortal demigoddess, Amazon warrior and princess. In the film, she comes out from Themyscira into the world and learns about the complexities of human life. She makes friends, enemy, and loses her close ones throughout the years.

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Chris Pine makes a comeback as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984. After being assumed dead in Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor, an American pilot returns to meet his love, Diana Prince. He is unknown to the development and technology, speculated to being new to the updated world. Diana teaches him about the upgraded world. It is not clear, where Trevor was lost and how he returns.

Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah

The character of Barbara Ann Minerva is portrayed by Kristen Wiig. She is an archaeologist who becomes friends with Diana Prince, before turning against her. She teams up with Maxwell Lord. Barbara turns into Cheetah, a supervillain and archenemy of Wonder Woman. They two faces each other following their own believes and ideologies. Wiig will be making her debut in the DCEU.

Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord

Pedro Pascal will be making his debut in the DCEU as he plays Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. He is a charismatic businessman and entrepreneur who is popular for TV infomercials. He tells people that he can give them whatever they want, luring them on his side. Lord is described as a villain with the potential to be dangerous and scary.

The cast of Wonder Woman 1984 also features Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, the queen of Themsycira and Diana Prince’s mother. Robin Wright will also appear as Antiope, general of the Amazon army, Diana’s aunt and Hippolyta’s sister. The character was killed but will be seen in the flashback scenes. The movie also has Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Kristoffer Polaha, Gabriella Wilde and Amr Waked in undisclosed roles. The film has been delayed a couple of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

