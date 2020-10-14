Gal Gadot's Fees For 'Wonder Woman 1984' Is 33 Times More Than The First Film?

Gal Gadot has earned many applauds for her performance as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). She will soon be portraying the character in Wonder Woman 1984. Now it is revealed that the actor was paid a massive amount for the sequel as compared to the first film.

Gal Gadot paid 33 times more in 'Wonder Woman 1984' than the first film

According to a recent report by Vanity Fair, Gal Gadot was paid only $300,000 for Wonder Woman. The figure caused outrage in some circles as it was way less than what many male stars get paid. However, the tent pole led her to the list of the highest-paid female actor in Hollywood. Now for Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot earned a hefty sum of $10 million. It is 33 times more than what she received more for the first film.

But the amount is still considered less than what other actors and even her co-stars received. Jason Momoa was reportedly made $14 million for his solo Aquaman movie which was released in 2018. Robert Downey Jr. was paid a massive amount of around $74 million just for Avengers: Endgame. Even after the pay differences, Gal Gadot is still considered as one of the biggest stars among her colleagues in the DCEU superhero movies.

Gal Gadot made her debut in the DCEU as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in 2016 with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She reprised the role in a solo Wonder Woman film in 2017. The actor again portrayed the character in Justice League which also starred Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher. Now, Gadot is the only member who is getting a solo sequel with Wonder Woman 1984.

Gal Gadot caught everyone's attention with her debut feature film, Fast & Furious in 2009. She has appeared in movies like Kicking Out Shoshana, Criminal, Triple 9 and has been a part of The Fast and Furious franchise. Her work in television includes The Beautiful Life, Entourage and more.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, who also helmed the first instalment. The cast has Chris Pine as he reprised the character of Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig plays an archaeologist, Barbara Ann Minerva, who becomes Cheetah. Pedro Pascal essays the role of a charismatic businessman and entrepreneur Maxwell Lord, who is popular for TV infomercials. The movie also features Connie Nielsen reprising her role as Hippolyta, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Kristoffer Polaha, Gabriella Wilde and Amr Waked in undisclosed roles.

Wonder Woman 1984 plot will show Diana Prince standing against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord, and her friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. The movie has been delayed a number of times due to coronavirus pandemic. It is currently scheduled to release on December 25, 2020.

