Gal Gadot's 'Heart Of Stone' Will Now Be Distributed By Netflix Globally

The worldwide distribution rights to the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart Of Stone, the upcoming Tom Harper film has been acquired by Netflix. The upcoming Tom Harper directorial, as per a report by Deadline, was conceived, conceptualised and developed within the office confines of Skydance Media.

"Heart Of Stone", as per the very same report, is the second film that has been let go of by Skydance Media after the production company gave away the rights of the Chris Pratt-starrer The Tomorrow War.to Amazon Studios. The figure for which Gal Gadot's film was acquired has not been disclosed as yet.

What else did the report say about the Skydance Spy Thriller?

As per the report, the stakeholders of the upcoming Gal Gadot film are hoping that the Skydance Spy Thriller will be the first chapter of a film franchise that will be majorly spearheaded by women. The stakeholders in question also hope that the film will have a scale similar to that of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible series of films.

The report also claims that the Heart Of Stone has been penned down by Greg Rucka, who penned down the Charlize Theron-starrer The Old Guard in partnership with Allison Schroeder, the mind behind the script of Hidden Figures. The film, as per the same report, will be produced by the officials as Skydance Media as well as Gal Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano. This means that the fans of the Wonder Woman star, in the near future, will see her in two Netflix Original films, with the first one being Red Notice, a film in which she will be seen alongside the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

About Gal Gadot's last outing:

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen in the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 film which was Gal's first solo outing as the DC character. The film got its theatrical and streaming debut on Christmas Eve, as planned by Warner Brothers, who plan on simultaneously releasing their films in theatres and as well as on the American streaming platform, HBO Max. Wonder Woman 1984 is available for streaming on the platform as of now since it has been decided that the latest WB films will stay on the platforms for a total of 31 days from the date of its theatrical/digital release.

