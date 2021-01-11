Gal Gadot Admits That She Cried Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984'; Details Here

Wonder Woman 1984 casts Gal Gadot in the titular role of Diana Prince. It has been released in theatres and on HBO Max across the world. The movie has received mixed responses from the critics and the audiences, with praises for its emotional value. Now Gadot reveals that she cried while watching the film.

Gal Gadot says she cried watching 'Wonder Woman 1984'

In a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, via msn entertainment, Gal Gadot shared how Wonder Woman 1984 plot left her with teary eyes. She said that she cannot tell about the moment in the movie that made her cry other than it happens at the very beginning, hinting at Diana as a kid participating in the competition at Themyscira. The actor stated that she has never experienced those emotions before.

Gadot mentioned that she was watching WW84 and all of a sudden, she was not the actor, producer, or anything on set. She asserted that she became a little girl from a suburb in Israel watching this “amazing character” doing such incredible things. The actor said that she is not an easy crier. She is not the kind of woman who watches commercials and cries. She admitted that she just had “such a strong reaction” to Wonder Woman 1984 plot and it caught her off guard. Gal Gadot noted that she usually saves her crying for special occasions, like when she is pregnant.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 cast features Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal make their debut in the DCEU as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen also appears in the film, reprising their previous roles, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked.

Wonder Woman 1984 plot shows Diana Prince fight against a powerful business and a friend-turned-enemy. She also reunites with her long-lost love Steve Trevor. The movie has reported grossed over $130 million at the global box office. A third installment is confirmed to be in development with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins returning.

