Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' To Head To Oscars 2021 In All Categories?

The recently released Wonder Woman 1984 has now launched its Oscar campaign, including being pushed for the Best Picture. Regardless of the Wonder Woman movie that released in 2017 being a huge commercial success and receiving critical acclamation, the movie didn’t win even a single Oscar nomination. But, the 2020 release Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 opened just in time for the 93rd Academy Awards. Read further ahead about Wonder Woman 1984’s Oscar campaign.

Also Read | Gal Gadot's Fees For 'Wonder Woman 1984' Is 33 Times More Than The First Film?

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 is going for the Oscars

Recently, the Warner Bros’ 2020 Award site was updated with a “For Your Consideration” campaign made for the Wonder Woman 1984 and other projects. This was done for all the categories: Best Director (Patty Jenkins), Best Actress (Gal Gadot), Best Supporting Actor (Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal), Best Supporting Actress (Connie Nielsen, Kristen Wiig, and Robin Wright), and even the Best Picture. Not only these major categories but even the categories like Best Costume Design and Best Hairstyling & Makeup was included in it. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if DC Comics’ popular movie stands a chance of being nominated. Academy Award 2021 ceremony is scheduled for April 25, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Reveals She Wants 'Wonder Woman 3' To Provide 'a Closure'

Also Read | Gal Gadot Admits That She Cried Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984'; Details Here

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Gal Gadot in the lead role as Diana Prince with Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal portray the characters of Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively, in Wonder Woman 1984 cast making their DCEU debut. Actors like Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen have also appeared in the movie, reprising their previous characters, along with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, it is a superhero action drama movie. The Wonder Woman 1984 plot revolves around the story of Diana Prince who fights against a very big and extremely powerful business and a “friend-turned-enemy”. Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman is also seen reuniting with her long-lost love Steve Trevor. Wonder Woman 1984 has reportedly grossed over $130 million at the box office, globally. A third installment in the Wonder Woman movie series has been confirmed to be in the making with Hollywood actors Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins returning as they reprise their characters.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Says She Is Open To Playing Wonder Woman In Future DCEU Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.