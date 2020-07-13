John Travolta's Wife Kelly Preston Passes Away At 57 After 2-yr Battle With Breast Cancer

Actor Kelly Preston, who starred in films like Jerry Maguire and Mischief, has passed away at the age of 57. Preston had recently starred opposite her husband John Travolta in Gotti. Kelly died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, which she had voluntarily chosen to keep away from the public eye, as revealed by her representatives to a news daily in the USA. Actor John Travolta shared the news of Kelly Preston's passing in an Instagram writing the following -

John Travolta's statement

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.

All my love,

JT

Kelly Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and their children. Daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 9. The couple had lost their son Benjamin at the age of 16 back in January 2009. Preston, born as Kelly Kamalelehua Smith on October 13, 1962, made her acting debut in 1985. The statement released by her representatives reveals that the late actor had been going through medical treatment for a long time, being supported by only her closest family and friends.

The statement furthermore reads that Kelly was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about the people around her. In conclusion, the statement reads that Kelly's family asks for the understanding of their need for privacy at this time of mourning. Along with a successful career in the entertainment industry, Preston also treasured a romance with Travolta which spanned across decades. The two had tied the knot back in 1991.

