Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Passes Away At The Age Of 27

Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough passed away at the age of 27 on Sunday, July 12, 2020. According to Benjamin Keough's mother's manager, Keough met his demise on Sunday. This has left Lisa Marie Presley, Keough's mother, 'completely devastated'. Read on to know more details:

Benjamin Keough, who was just 27 years old, reportedly died by suicide. Lisa Marie Presley's manager Roger Widynowski released a statement after Keough's demise, in which he confirmed the news. Widynowski, in his statement, also talked about Keough's mother and stated that it has left her "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" but the mother of four is "trying to stay strong" for her children. Roger Widynowski, in his statement regarding Keough's death, said that Lisa Marie Presley is 'completely heartbroken' and 'beyond devasted'. The statement also revealed that Presley adored her son and he was "the love of her life".

Lisa Marie Presley is Elvis Presley's only child. She is a popular music artist and has been married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage in the past. The artist is known for songs like I'll Figure It Out, You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet, Storm & Grace, To Whom It May Concern, and others. She gave birth to Benjamin Keough back in October 1992. Keough's untimely demise has shaken the Keough and Presley family.

According to reports, it is stated that Keough has passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, however, nothing related to the cause of Benjamin Keough's has been made official by the deceased's family yet. Reports also suggest that Benjamin Keough kept a low profile for years. He shared an uncanny resemblance with his grandfather Elvis Presley, who is widely known as the King of Rock and Roll. Lisa Marie Presley's song Strom and Grace is penned for her deceased son Benjamin Storm Keough.

